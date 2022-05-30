French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
"Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war. Onboard a humanitarian bus with civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombings, he was mortally wounded," Macron tweeted.
Leclerc-Imhoff's employer French TV channel BFM-TV also confirmed he had been killed.
France's new foreign minister Catherine Colonna called for an investigation into the death. "France demands that a probe is carried out as soon as possible and in transparency on the circumstances of this drama," Colonna said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Russian investigators claimed that at least five people died following strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, saying the attack was carried out by Kyiv's forces.
"On May 30, Ukrainian security forces shelled the centre of the city of Donetsk. According to preliminary information, five civilians were killed, including a teenager born in 2009," Russia's Investigative Committee said as quoted by Russian news agencies.
It added that 16 people were injured in the attack that damaged three schools.
Donetsk is the de-facto capital of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region that borders Russia.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
-
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
-
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
-
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
-
10 more survivors of sunken boat found in Indonesia
Three days after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, 10 more survivors were located, including the captain and other crew. Of the total 42 people on board, 31 have been rescued since search and rescue operations began Saturday, said the head of the provincial search and rescue agency, Djunaidi. Like many Indonesians, Djunaidi goes by only one name. The KM Ladang Pertiwi 02 sank in bad weather Friday afternoon.
