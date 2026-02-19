From Paris to New Delhi, the Push to Ban Teens From Social Media Is Going Global

PARIS—Moves to bar younger teens from social media across Europe and Asia are going, well…viral. Representational file photo. (REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo) (REUTERS)

What started as an isolated regulatory gamble by Australia last fall has spread to more than a dozen capitals, where leaders are seizing on issues raised by childhood scrolling to appeal to parents across the political spectrum.

It adds to a growing backlash against teenage smartphone use, which is being blamed by some critics for deteriorating mental health and an epidemic of screen addiction.

From Paris to New Delhi, limits on children’s access to apps such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are now being debated or implemented, marking a tipping point in the conversation about regulating social media and a potential blockage in tech companies’ pipeline of users.

In the U.S., Florida says it has started enforcing a ban on social-media use under age 14, and some states, including California and New York, have passed legislation requiring warning labels detailing potential harms to children and adolescents from social-media apps.

Instagram owner Meta Platforms and YouTube, owned by Alphabet unit Google, are currently defending themselves in a civil trial in California that focuses on the potential damage caused by social-media apps to teenage mental health. On Wednesday, Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, in sworn testimony, defended his company’s practices amid questions about his company’s efforts to secure more of its users’ time and attention. The CEO said Meta’s growth targets reflect an aim to give users something useful, not addict them, and that the company doesn’t seek to attract children as users.

TikTok and Snap settled the case before trial. Lawyers for the companies have said their products aren’t addictive and aren’t responsible for a plaintiff’s mental-health issues.

The age limits proposed in European countries, including the U.K., France and Austria, vary but are generally aimed at stopping children and younger teens from accessing platforms that offer scrolling feeds of short-form videos and posts.

The new initiatives reflect growing political will to address whether widespread social-media and smartphone use are to blame for rising teen anxiety, depression and self-harm, and if the best way to tackle those scourges is to block youngsters’ access.

Apps often employ algorithms that personalize what users see based on their viewing activity, a feature critics say traps young people in damaging online environments. Others cite potential negative effects of excessive smartphone use and phone notifications on sleep and brain development.

In December, Australia became the first country to block access for under-16-year-olds, forcing social-media companies including Meta, TikTok owner ByteDance and YouTube to deactivate millions of teen social-media accounts.

Since then, the lower house of France’s Parliament passed a ban on social-media users under 15 years old, with a goal of enacting a law before the new school year. Spain is planning its ban for teens under 16, leaders in Germany’s government have backed a ban, and the U.K. next month is beginning a public consultation on a similar prohibition.

“We will bring new powers that will give us the ability to crack down on the addictive elements of social media, stop the autoplay, the never-ending scrolling, that keeps our children hooked on their screens for hours,” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote in an essay published Sunday. “And if that means a fight with the big social-media companies, then bring it on.”

At an artificial-intelligence summit in New Delhi this week, India’s technology minister said talks were under way with social-media companies over age-based restrictions. French President Emmanuel Macron, in town for the summit, warned of the need to protect children and teens from what he called the negative effects of social media and AI chatbots. “We are aligned on that,” he said.

Macron also argued that social-media algorithms are biased and challenged the contention by some tech companies that they protect freedom of expression. “Free speech is a pure bulls— if nobody knows how you are guided through this so-called free speech,” he said.