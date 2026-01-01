From PM Modi to Donald Trump: What world leaders said on New Year 2026

As the world steps into 2026, leaders across countries sent New Year wishes and greetings to their citizens. They expressed hope for the year ahead and wished for growth and prosperity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle and posted a message wishing everyone a “wonderful 2026.”(X)

From UK President Keir Starmer to Australian PM Anthony Albanese, leaders emphasised peace, stability and economic strength, while acknowledging hardships faced by their nations.

Here is what world leaders said

PM Modi wishes health and prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle and posted a message wishing everyone a “wonderful 2026.”

“May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do,” PM said in his post. He also prayed for peace and happiness in society.

Trump says New Year's resolution “Peace on Earth”

US President Donald Trump said that his New Year's resolution is “Peace on Earth” after a reporter asked him on camera.

Kier Starmer promises positive change

UK President Keir Starmer also posted a video message saying that the choices his government has made will mean “more people will begin to feel positive change.” Starmer admitted that things have been difficult in Britain lately, stating that many people long for “a bit more money” or a meal out.

He added that in the new year, more people will feel a sense of hope and a belief that things will get better. He promised more police on the streets, low energy bills and increased health hubs by April.

“With this change, decline will be reversed,” he said.

Kim Jong Un praises troops fighting in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised his troops fighting abroad, hailing Russia's ‘invincible alliance’ in his New Year's letter, AFP reported, citing state media.

Kim praised his men fighting in an “alien land,” a reference to the thousands of troops sent to support Russia's war with Ukraine. The leader congratulated their "heroic" defence of the nation's honour and praised them for strengthening the "invincible alliance" with Russia.

As the whole country is enveloped in a festive atmosphere of greeting the new year, I all the more miss you, who are fighting bravely on the battlefields in the alien land even at this moment," he was quoted as saying.

Anthony Albanese calls for resilience

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also posted a video message stating that the usual joy of a new year is tempered by the sadness of the terror attack on the Jewish Australians on Bondi Beach.

“Our hearts ache for every life lost,” Albanese said. Bondi also showed us the best of the Australian spirit, courage and compassion. He expressed hope that Australians will rise to the challenges ahead by looking after each other.

"We are united by our generosity, our resilience and our abiding sense of fairness," Albanese added

Meloni vows to do her part for Italy

Italian leader Giorgia Meloni also posted a short message on the New Year along with her photo. “May 2026 be a year of serenity, courage, and achievements,” Meloni wrote. Meloni also said that she will give all her effort in doing her part for Italy.

Shehbaz Sharif says past year tested Pakistan

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif said that while the past year has tested the nation, it also reaffirmed a collective strength. In his message on X, Shrif wrote that the country the government has worked to stabilise the economy and restore confidence.

Sharif also stated that the country has responded to aggression and countered terrorism in the past year. “Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir demonstrated exemplary military leadership that the whole world has come to respect and admire,” he wrote.

He said that with unity, discipline, and hard work, Pakistan would be built into a nation that is economically strong, socially just, and resilient in the face of challenges.