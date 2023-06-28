From shaving kits to chandeliers, Titan victim Paul-Henri Nargeolet collected over 5,000 artefacts from Titanic wreckage

Titan submersible victim Paul-Henri Nargeolet worked with a controversial organisation named RMS Titanic Inc, which preserves artefacts of the Titanic and provides educational information about it. The French diver died during a catastrophic implosion of the Titan, along with OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. Paul-Henri spent two decades with RMS Titanic, digging out items from the Titanic wreck site (Photo by Jo�l SAGET / AFP)(AFP)

Paul-Henri spent two decades with RMS Titanic, digging out items from the Titanic wreck site. He was the one of the most prolific Titanic divers who led as many as five expeditions for the company. The artefacts he collected included shaving kits, pipes, and even chandeliers.

Paul-Henri worked as the director of underwater research of RMS Titanic Inc. The company operates 'Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' at two locations in Las Vegas and Orlando. It has been visited by over 35 million people. More than 400 artifacts and full-scale room re-creations can be seen on display in the Las Vegas site. Also visible is a 15-tonne section of Titanic's starboard hull. The Orlando location has 300 items and a three-tonne section of Titanic's hull.

After the submersible tragedy, however, many have demanded that explorers leave the wreck site alone and stop digging out artefacts. Some have asked for the relics to be handed over to a museum, according to Daily Mail.

RMS Titanic Inc says it is “dedicated to preserving the legacy of the ship, wreck site and all her passengers.” Critics, however, accused the company of trying to “profitee” by “pilfering and pillaging” the Titanic. A massive number of jewels were recovered from the wreck, like an 18 carat gold and diamond ring, and several valuable earrings and necklaces.

Paul-Henri was asked about the ethics of his work in a 2012 interview with Forbes, and he said he believed the collections would help the "education and preservation" of the history of the ship. "I remember talking to one of them, a woman, who told me, 'I don't like what you're doing because my father died on the ship,'" he said at the time. "I'm OK with that. But I've met other survivors who like what we're doing. They believe that it helps keep the ship and its legacy alive."

"My belief is that it is good to record the artifacts, that it's good for education and preservation. That's the goal,” Paul-Henri added.

