Fuel truck bomb kills more than 20 in northern Syria: Report

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:51 IST

A fuel truck bomb killed more than 20 people including at least six Turkey-backed rebel fighters on Tuesday in a northern Syrian city controlled by Ankara’s local proxies, a war monitor said.

“At least 22 people including civilians were killed and 27 others wounded when an explosive device inside a fuel truck exploded in a market” in the Afrin region, said Rami Abdul Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.