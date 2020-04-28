e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Fuel truck bomb kills more than 20 in northern Syria: Report

Fuel truck bomb kills more than 20 in northern Syria: Report

At least 22 people including civilians were killed and 27 others wounded when an explosive device inside a fuel truck exploded in a market.

world Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beirut
A picture taken on February 24, 2020, shows smoke billowing over the village of Qaminas, about 6 kilometres southeast of Idlib city, following reported Syrian air strikes. (Photo for representative purpose only)
A picture taken on February 24, 2020, shows smoke billowing over the village of Qaminas, about 6 kilometres southeast of Idlib city, following reported Syrian air strikes. (Photo for representative purpose only)(AFP)
         

A fuel truck bomb killed more than 20 people including at least six Turkey-backed rebel fighters on Tuesday in a northern Syrian city controlled by Ankara’s local proxies, a war monitor said.

“At least 22 people including civilians were killed and 27 others wounded when an explosive device inside a fuel truck exploded in a market” in the Afrin region, said Rami Abdul Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

tags
top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
On Muslim vegetable sellers remark, Nadda issues warning to BJP members
On Muslim vegetable sellers remark, Nadda issues warning to BJP members
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news