Funeral of former Pak President Pervez Musharraf to take place today

The funeral of Pakistan's former President and chief of army staff General (retd) Pervez Musharraf will be held in the afternoon hours in Karachi today, Geo News reported. The funeral will take place in Karachi's Malir Cantonment's Polo Ground, the report added.

The mortal remains of Pervez Musharraf departed from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai and landed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Monday, the report said, adding that aircraft A319 was given the task of bringing the last remains of Pervez Musharraf. The aircraft had been given "special flight" status, it was reported.

Earlier, Pervez Musharraf's family had approached Pakistan's consulate in Dubai, seeking permission to move his mortal remains to Pakistan, the report said.

Pervez Musharraf had been living in Dubai since 2016. He passed away on Sunday aged 79 and was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, reports said.

Pervez Musharraf seized power in a coup in 1999 and served as the President of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

