G20 plans and mounting trouble: Covid-19 news from around the world

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 11:27 IST

Coronavirus cases in the world soared past 500,000 on Thursday, battering the US and Europe. G20 states said they would inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to fight the social and economic fallout of the Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, a study said nearly 90 per cent of the world population could become a patient and 40 million of them could die if there are no interventions to stop the pandemic.

Covid-19 update: G20 readies $5 trillion war chest to combat coronavirus

The G20 states on Thursday said they would inject more than $5 trillion into the global economy to counter the social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and to safeguard jobs and revive growth. Read more

Study explores what worst case looks like

Nearly 90% of the world’s population could become a Covid-19 patient this year and at least 40 million of them could die if there are no interventions to stop the pandemic, a projection released by the Imperial College of London showed on Thursday, underscoring the need to take strong steps against a pathogen that has already brought much of the world to a standstill. Read more

Researchers race to get new, repurposed drugs approved

Researchers are racing to get approval for new and repurposed drugs and treatments that protect against severe forms of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with no hope for a vaccine before 2021. Read more

Coronavirus update: Near-total lockdown may let normalcy resume within weeks, shows analysis

A near-complete lockdown of cities can potentially beat back the Covid-19 outbreak to such an extent that people can be allowed within weeks to return to work without causing the virus to take hold again, and in the absence of any countermeasure by countries, the virus would have infected 7 billion of the world’s population. Read more

Coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases soar past 500,000 as virus batters US, Europe

More than a staggering 500,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world while at least 22,000 have died as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to batter Europe and the US. Read more

Coronavirus update: US weekly jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the pandemic brought the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that likely ended the longest employment boom in US history. Read more

Imported Covid-19 cases go up in China as overseas Chinese rush home

China on Thursday reported a second consecutive day of no new domestic coronavirus cases as the country’s epidemic epicentre Hubei province opened its sealed borders after weeks, allowing hundreds of people to step out of the province for the first time in several weeks. Read more

‘If you’re scared of something, eat it!’: Hanoi chef creates coronavirus burger

You’ve got to eat it, to beat it: That’s the philosophy of one Hanoi chef who is attempting to boost morale in the Vietnamese capital by selling green, coronavirus-themed burgers.Staying upbeat in the face of the pandemic, chef Hoang Tung and his team now spend their days moulding dozens of green-tea stained burger buns complete with little “crowns” made of dough to resemble microscopic images of the coronavirus. Read more