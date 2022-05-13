G7 'strongly united' in backing Ukraine until victory, says France
- French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the G7 countries were "very strongly united".
France on Friday said the Group of Seven industrialised nations was committed to helping Ukraine win its war against Russia as the group's top diplomats held talks in northern Germany.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the G7 countries were "very strongly united" in their will to "continue in the long term to support Ukraine's fight for its sovereignty until Ukraine's victory".
1 killed, 13 injured in Karachi blast, second in as many weeks
One person died and 13 were left injured in a blast inside a market area in Pakistan's Karachi on late Thursday night, according to local media reports. The blast occurred two weeks after a suicide bombing in the Pakistani port city killed four people, including three Chinese nationals. The explosion occurred in the commercial locality of Saddar.
UN holds emergency meeting on Taliban crackdown on women
The U.N. Security Council held emergency closed consultations Thursday on the Taliban's latest crackdown on Afghan women as it considered a presidential statement that would express deep concern at the new ban by Afghanistan's rulers on women leaving home “without necessity” and wearing head-to-toe clothing when they do go out in public. The Norwegian-drafted statement would also call for a reversal of policies that restrict the rights of women and girls.
North Korea enveloped in health crisis: 10 global Covid updates
Often referred to as “the hermit state”, North Korea - after claiming to have zero Covid cases for nearly two years - on Thursday recorded its first patient and within a few hours the country seems to have been enveloped by a health crisis. Several other countries including China, Italy, and the United States have registered a surge in cases since March, with China going through one of its worst Covid outbreaks after 2020.
Trump slams Biden's giant Ukraine aid bill, urges Europe to pick up the check
Former US President Donald Trump in a statement slammed the United States for working to provide more than USD 40 billion in assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation and urged Europe to do more to deal with its regional concerns. Trump said he was able to get European countries to pay their fair share to NATO and the Biden administration should do the same.
Ukraine war week 11: Food crisis, child rights, energy row among global concerns
Europe's worst conflict in decades is set to complete three months in another ten days and there has been no moment of breakthrough even as the world awaits with a bated breath for an end to the violence in Ukraine. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war: 1. Apart from this another global challenge that has been emerging from the war is the food crisis.
