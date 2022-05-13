Home / World News / G7 'strongly united' in backing Ukraine until victory, says France
world news

G7 'strongly united' in backing Ukraine until victory, says France

  • French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the G7 countries were "very strongly united".
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian&nbsp;(File Photo / REUTERS)
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on May 13, 2022 01:18 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

France on Friday said the Group of Seven industrialised nations was committed to helping Ukraine win its war against Russia as the group's top diplomats held talks in northern Germany.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the G7 countries were "very strongly united" in their will to "continue in the long term to support Ukraine's fight for its sovereignty until Ukraine's victory".

ilp-fec/hmn/spm

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france g7 ukraine + 1 more
france g7 ukraine
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A roadside bombing targeted a van carrying Pakistani security forces in the southern port city of Karachi on Thursday, killing and wounding few people, police said.

    1 killed, 13 injured in Karachi blast, second in as many weeks

    One person died and 13 were left injured in a blast inside a market area in Pakistan's Karachi on late Thursday night, according to local media reports. The blast occurred two weeks after a suicide bombing in the Pakistani port city killed four people, including three Chinese nationals. The explosion occurred in the commercial locality of Saddar.

  • Women walk through the old market as a Taliban fighter stands guard, in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,

    UN holds emergency meeting on Taliban crackdown on women

    The U.N. Security Council held emergency closed consultations Thursday on the Taliban's latest crackdown on Afghan women as it considered a presidential statement that would express deep concern at the new ban by Afghanistan's rulers on women leaving home “without necessity” and wearing head-to-toe clothing when they do go out in public. The Norwegian-drafted statement would also call for a reversal of policies that restrict the rights of women and girls.

  • FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North Korea.

    North Korea enveloped in health crisis: 10 global Covid updates

    Often referred to as “the hermit state”, North Korea - after claiming to have zero Covid cases for nearly two years - on Thursday recorded its first patient and within a few hours the country seems to have been enveloped by a health crisis. Several other countries including China, Italy, and the United States have registered a surge in cases since March, with China going through one of its worst Covid outbreaks after 2020.

  • Donald Trump slams Biden's giant Ukraine aid bill, urges Europe to pick up the check

    Trump slams Biden's giant Ukraine aid bill, urges Europe to pick up the check

    Former US President Donald Trump in a statement slammed the United States for working to provide more than USD 40 billion in assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation and urged Europe to do more to deal with its regional concerns. Trump said he was able to get European countries to pay their fair share to NATO and the Biden administration should do the same.

  • FILE PHOTO: Local residents ride a motorcycle along an empty street with residential buildings damaged by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region.&nbsp;

    Ukraine war week 11: Food crisis, child rights, energy row among global concerns

    Europe's worst conflict in decades is set to complete three months in another ten days and there has been no moment of breakthrough even as the world awaits with a bated breath for an end to the violence in Ukraine. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war: 1. Apart from this another global challenge that has been emerging from the war is the food crisis.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out