G7 Summit to New York ‘car chase’: Top global news of the week

Leaders of Group of Seven (G7) nations meet in Hiroshima, Japan: The 49th G7 Summit concluded in Japan's Hiroshima on Sunday. During the summit, the world leaders spoke on different matters including that of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the need for cooperation with China. They also emphasised the need to assess the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The leaders called for the development of technical standards to keep artificial intelligence (AI) “trustworthy.” World leaders at G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan(Reuters)

PM Modi meets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on Saturday. This was the first time that both leaders met since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine in February 2022. "India, and I, personally would do whatever it takes to stop the war in Ukraine," Modi told Zelensky.

Russia claims capture of Bakhmut, Ukraine denies': Russia's Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday announced that his fighters had captured the Ukrainian town Bakhmut. However, Ukraine did not confirm the claims. A day after President Vladimir Putin congratulated his troops and private mercenary group Wagner for having taken the city in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said, “The president denied the capture of Bakhmut.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New York “car chase”: The infamous car chase involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been making headlines for a few days. With time, more details are coming to light about the “catastrophic car chase” incident. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were chased by a group of paparazzi on their way back from an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday night.

Boris Johnson to embrace fatherhood for the eighth time: Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson is set to become father for the eighth time. Carrie Johnson, the wife of the former British prime minister Boris Johnson, announced her pregnancy on Instagram and said that their baby would arrive in a "few weeks." Boris Johnson and Carrie are already parents to two children. Johnson has four children from his previous marriage to Marina Wheeler.