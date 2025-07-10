Gas explosion rocks building in Iran's capital, 4 injured: Report

At least four people were injured in a gas explosion that rocked a building in Iran's capital, Tehran, Iranian state media reported on Thursday. The blast reportedly occurred at a Judiciary Tower.(Representational Image - Unsplash)

The building was associated with the Iranian Armed Forces near Chitgar Lake in western Tehran, unconfirmed reports said.

The blast reportedly occurred at a Judiciary Tower located in the Chitgar area, a complex reportedly under the control of Iran's military establishment.

While the cause of the explosion has not yet been officially confirmed, unofficial sources suggest a possible gas leak as the reason behind the incident.

Local emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after reports surfaced on social media, but no official casualty figures or damage assessments have been released so far.