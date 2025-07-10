Gas explosion rocks building in Iran's capital, 4 injured: Report
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 08:24 PM IST
The building was reportedly associated with the Iranian Armed Forces near Chitgar Lake in western Tehran.
At least four people were injured in a gas explosion that rocked a building in Iran's capital, Tehran, Iranian state media reported on Thursday.
The building was associated with the Iranian Armed Forces near Chitgar Lake in western Tehran, unconfirmed reports said.
The blast reportedly occurred at a Judiciary Tower located in the Chitgar area, a complex reportedly under the control of Iran's military establishment.
While the cause of the explosion has not yet been officially confirmed, unofficial sources suggest a possible gas leak as the reason behind the incident.
Local emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after reports surfaced on social media, but no official casualty figures or damage assessments have been released so far.
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelter
on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelter
on Hindustan Times.
News / World News /
Gas explosion rocks building in Iran's capital, 4 injured: Report