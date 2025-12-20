‘Gatherings can escalate into violence’: US advisory for nationals in Bangladesh ahead of Osman Hadi's funeral today

The United States on Saturday issued a travel advisory for its citizens in Bangladesh as the country prepares for the funeral of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, amid heightened security following unrest triggered by his death. Protesters demanding swift action against those responsible for Hadi’s death carried out widespread vandalism and set fire to the offices of two major media organisations in Dhaka on Friday. Members of the multiple organisations including Khelafat Majlis join in a protest rally after Friday prayer, demanding justice for the death of Sharif Osman Hadi.(REUTERS)

In its advisory, the US cautioned citizens about possible disruptions in the Bangladesh capital and urged them to reassess travel plans and remain vigilant.

According to PTI news agency, the press wing of Bangladesh’s interim government said the funeral prayer will be held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building at 2 pm.

The advisory warned that travel could be particularly affected during the funeral hours. “Individuals are encouraged to review scheduled travel through and around Dhaka during the above listed timeframes and allow additional time for possible delays,” it said.

It warned that “gatherings intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” adding: “You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings.”

The US advisory further warned: “Extremely heavy traffic is expected in the area and throughout Dhaka. Large spontaneous or planned gatherings are likely throughout Bangladesh.”

Hadi, a spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, was among the leaders of last year’s student-led protests known as the July Uprising and was a candidate for the February 12 general elections.

Interim government appeals for calm

Hadi’s body arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 6 pm local time on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, amid tight security and widespread public mourning, according to state-run BSS.

The violence started soon after the annoucement of the student leader's death continued on Friday, as Police said alleged radical right-wing activists set fire to the main office of Udichi Shilpigoshthi shortly after the body arrived in Dhaka, reported PTI.

Bangladesh’s interim government on Friday urged citizens to resist violence by “fringe elements” as Hadi’s body arrived from Singapore, amid fresh unrest in the capital following overnight rampages linked to his death.

“The arson destroyed everything (inside Udichi's office),” said Jamshed Anwar, the organisation’s general secretary, adding that a large number of police, BGB and army personnel were deployed at the site, the news agency report added.

Security measures tightened

The news agency citing local media reported that authorities have imposed a ban on flying drones in and around the Sangsad Bhaban during the janaza. Those attending the funeral have also been asked not to carry bags or heavy objects.

In a social media post, Inqilab Mancha said, “Upon the family's wishes, a decision has been taken to bury Hadi beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and to hold his funeral prayer after Zuhr tomorrow at Manik Mia Avenue.”

The party added that there will be no public viewing of the body and appealed to people to pray for Hadi while maintaining order.

‘Actions to take,’ says US advisory

The US advisory listed the following steps for its citizens: