Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Gaza: 15 killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes amid Hezbollah weapon transfer

ANI |
Jan 02, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Israeli forces struck Jabalia in Northern Gaza, killing 15 and injuring 20. The military claims these actions target Hamas regrouping

Israeli forces continued their strikes on Jabalia in Northern Gaza, killing 15 people and injuring 20 others on Wednesday (local time), France 24 reported.

Israeli soldiers killed 15 civilians and injured 20 more as they continued their attacks on Jabalia in Northern Gaza(AP file photo/representational)
The Israeli forces have been continuously targeting the town of Jabalia in recent months.

Gaza's civil defence agency stated that an Israeli airstrike targeting a house resulted in the deaths of 15 people. The Israeli military has said it has been conducting these strikes to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping, according to France 24.

Also read: Israeli report claims hostages, including minors, in Gaza abused, starved, burnt

Earlier in the day, Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon struck a Hezbollah squad transferring arms from a weapons storage facility to a vehicle, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The army released footage showing the terrorists taking weapons to a white van parked outside a building just before Tuesday's strike.

Identified Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon transferring weapons from a weapons storage facility to a vehicle parked nearby in southern Lebanon. To remove the threat, the IAF struck the weapons storage facility and the vehicle.

The IDF identified Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon transferring weapons from a storage facility to a nearby vehicle. To eliminate the threat, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck both the weapons storage facility and the vehicle. The IDF is operating in line with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will act against any threat to the state of Israel and its citizens.

Under a two-month ceasefire that took effect on November 27, Hezbollah is supposed to withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River. Israeli forces will also withdraw from southern Lebanon in stages, with the Lebanese Armed Forces to be deployed there first, including along the 120 km border with Israel, with monitors from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Also read: Israel imposes economic sanctions on organisation raising money for Hezbollah

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Hezbollah is prohibited from operating in southern Lebanon south of the Litani River.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
Thursday, January 02, 2025
