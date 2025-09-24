Gaza aid flotilla targeted with drones again, say activists; multiple explosions heard

As the Global Sumud Flotilla nears Gaza, the activists on board the Gaza aid boat have stated that they were once again targeted by drones on Tuesday night. Taking to their official X account, the Global Sumud Flotilla reported it saw drones over its boats and heard multiple explosions. . Taking to their official social media accounts, the Global Sumud Flotilla reported it saw drones over its boats and heard multiple explosions.(Global Sumud Flotilla on Instagram)

"Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from a number of boats," the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement, without adding whether there were any casualties.

"We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated," the statement added.

In a video posted on Instagram, German human rights activist Yasemin Acar said that five vessels had been attacked.

“We are carrying only humanitarian aid. We have no weapons. We pose no threat to anyone. It is Israel who is killing thousands of people (and) starving a whole population,” she said in the video.

The flotilla, set sail from Barcelona earlier this month with the aim of breaking Israel's blockade of Gaza. Among its high-profile participants is Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

After setting sail from Barcelona, the flotilla stopped at Tunisia, where it was subject to drone attacks off the Tunisian coast. While it is yet to be determined if the attacks were from Israel, Tel Aviv has reiterated its statement and said that it would not allow the flotilla to reach Gaza.

"If the flotilla participants' genuine wish is to deliver humanitarian aid rather than serve Hamas, Israel calls on the vessels to dock at the Ashkelon marina and unload the aid there, from where it will be transferred promptly in a coordinated manner to the Gaza Strip," read a statement issued by the Israeli foreign ministry.