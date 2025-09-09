Gaza aid flotilla hit by alleged drone attack; Tunisia authorities deny claim

The Global Sumud Flotilla, an aid ship to Gaza was hit during an alleged drone strike on Tuesday on the coast of Tunisia. The flotilla is carrying activists and civilians from 44 countries, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, as part of an attempt to break the Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip. The Global Sumud Flotilla, an aid ship to Gaza was struck by a drone on Tuesday off the coast of Tunisia. (Global Sumud Flotilla on Instagram)

Also on board is the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese.

"The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) confirms that one of the main boats, known as the “Family Boat” - that was carrying GSF Steering Committee members, was struck by a drone. The boat was under the Portuguese flag and all passengers and crew are safe. An investigation is currently underway and when more information is available it will be released immediately," reads the official statement issued by the organisation.

"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve," they added further.

Tunisian authorities deny drone attack claim

Tunisia's national guard said that it had detected "no drones" after the organisers of a Gaza-bound flotilla said one of their boats had been hit by a suspected UAV off Tunisia's coast.

"According to preliminary findings, a fire broke out in the life jackets on board a ship anchored 50 miles from the port of Sidi Bou Said, which had come from Spain," national guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli told AFP.

"The investigation is ongoing and no drone has been detected," he added.

MOSAIQUE RADIO also quoted that spokesperson for the Tunisian National Guard as saying that the fire was caused internally and not due to a drone attack,

Fire on Gaza flotilla caught on camera

Visuals released by the movement show the exact moment the "Family Boat" was allegedly hit by a drone, causing a part of the ship to catch on fire.

Several videos on X and Instagram released by the organisation and the members aboard the flotilla also released videos of the alleged drone strike.

The Family Boat is one of the ships part of the campaign and was carrying the steering committee members at the time of the strike. As per the official statement, no member was harmed.

Before the Sumud flotilla, the Madleen, which was carrying Greta Thunberg was intercepted by Israeli military about 185 km from the Gaza coast. All those on board were detained and then deported back to their countries by Israel.

For the Sumud flotilla, the Israeli government and military has stated that it is prepared to take action.

The flotilla, carrying Greta Thunberg and activists from 44 other countries, set sail from Barcelona in August. The second wave of the ships were set to meet in Tunisia before resuming their course towards the Gaza Strip.