 Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan ‘looking tough’: US president Joe Biden | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan ‘looking tough’: US president Joe Biden

Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan ‘looking tough’: US president Joe Biden

AFP |
Mar 09, 2024 04:05 AM IST

Biden, speaking to reporters said he was concerned about violence in East Jerusalem without a ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden warned Friday that it would be "tough" to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

President Joe Biden(AP)
President Joe Biden(AP)

"It's looking tough," Biden told reporters when asked if a deal to halt the five-month-old conflict could be achieved by Ramadan, which is due to start as early as Sunday depending on the sighting of the moon.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On