Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan ‘looking tough’: US president Joe Biden
AFP |
Mar 09, 2024 04:05 AM IST
Biden, speaking to reporters said he was concerned about violence in East Jerusalem without a ceasefire.
US President Joe Biden warned Friday that it would be "tough" to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
"It's looking tough," Biden told reporters when asked if a deal to halt the five-month-old conflict could be achieved by Ramadan, which is due to start as early as Sunday depending on the sighting of the moon.
