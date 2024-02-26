Gaza death toll crosses 29,780 as Israel-Hamas war drags on
Reuters |
Feb 26, 2024 02:47 PM IST
In the past 24 hours, 90 Palestinians were killed and 164 injured in Israeli strikes, the ministry added.
At least 29,782 Palestinians have been killed and 70,043 injured during Israel's military assault on Gaza since Oct.7, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Monday.
