 Gaza death toll crosses 29,780 as Israel-Hamas war drags on | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Gaza death toll crosses 29,780 as Israel-Hamas war drags on

Gaza death toll crosses 29,780 as Israel-Hamas war drags on

Reuters |
Feb 26, 2024 02:47 PM IST

In the past 24 hours, 90 Palestinians were killed and 164 injured in Israeli strikes, the ministry added.

At least 29,782 Palestinians have been killed and 70,043 injured during Israel's military assault on Gaza since Oct.7, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Monday.

Neighbors inspect the rubble of the Hasouna family house, which was struck by an Israeli airstrike during an operation to rescue two hostages in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, (AP)
Neighbors inspect the rubble of the Hasouna family house, which was struck by an Israeli airstrike during an operation to rescue two hostages in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, (AP)

In the past 24 hours, 90 Palestinians were killed and 164 injured in Israeli strikes, the ministry added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On