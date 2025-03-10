German airports hit by disruptions as labour union stages one-day strike

Almost all German airports, including the country’s major hubs in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, face disruptions on Monday after labor union Ver.di called on ground personnel, baggage handlers and security staff to go on a one-day strike. Police officers watch aircrafts take their parking positions at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, March 9, 2025, the evening before a warning strike of all major German airports. (AP)

Major restrictions on departures and arrivals, including widespread flight cancellations, are expected. In general, the strikes will start Sunday night and end 24 hours later, the union said in a statement on Sunday. Hamburg’s airport is already closed because of the walkout, according to its website.

“The strikes are cutting off an entire country from air traffic,” said Ralph Beisel, managing director of airport association ADV. “We appeal to Ver.di to consider the interests of passengers and to seek an amicable solution at the negotiating table.”

The union, which represents around 2 million workers, last week voiced support for the sweeping fiscal reform plans by Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, saying it would help modernize the country’s crumbling infrastructure. Europe’s biggest economy has earmarked debt-financed investments of €500 billion ($543 billion) over 10 years and plans to boost defense spending on a massive scale.

The union’s demands include higher pay, more vacation days and restrictions on temporary contracts.

“With their warning strikes on Monday, the employees will show that they are serious about improving their working conditions,” Wolfgang Pieper, Ver.di’s chief negotiator, said in the statement.