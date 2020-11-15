e-paper
German government ad hails couch potatoes as Covid-19 heroes

“Our couch was the front line and our patience was our weapon.” The ad ends with a government message that “you too can become a hero by staying at home.”

world Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 05:40 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Berlin
Germany imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the start of November, shutting restaurants, bars and gyms, and setting limits on the number of people who can meet in public and private settings.
Germany imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the start of November, shutting restaurants, bars and gyms, and setting limits on the number of people who can meet in public and private settings.
         

The German government has released a tongue-in-cheek ad hailing an unlikely hero in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic: the humble couch potato.

The 90-second video posted online Saturday begins with an elderly man recalling his ‘service’ to the nation back when he was just a young student “in the winter of 2020, when the whole country’s eyes were on us.” “I had just turned 22 and was studying engineering,” he continues, “when the second wave hit.” With violins stirring at viewers’ heart strings, the setting switches to a scene of the narrator as a young man.

“Suddenly the fate of this country lay in our hands,” he says. “So we mustered all our courage and did what was expected of us, the only right thing. We did nothing.” “Days and nights we stayed on our backsides at home and fought against the spread of the coronavirus,” the narrator continues.

“Our couch was the front line and our patience was our weapon.” The ad ends with a government message that “you too can become a hero by staying at home.” Germany imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the start of November, shutting restaurants, bars and gyms, and setting limits on the number of people who can meet in public and private settings.

