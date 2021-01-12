German police take down 'world's largest darknet marketplace'
German police have taken down the "world's largest" darknet marketplace, whose Australian alleged operator used it to sell drugs, stolen credit card data and malware, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Police in the northern city of Oldenburg "were able to arrest the alleged operator of the suspected world's largest illegal marketplace on the darknet, the DarkMarket, at the weekend," prosecutors said in a statement
"Investigators were able to shut down the marketplace and turn off the server on Monday," they added, calling it a months-long international law enforcement operation.
At the time of its closure, DarkMarket had nearly 500,000 users and more than 2,400 vendors.
"A total of at least 320,000 transactions were carried out via the marketplace, with more than 4,650 Bitcoin and 12,800 Monero -- two of the most common cryptocurrencies -- changing hands," prosecutors said.
At current exchange rates, that represented turnover valued at 140 million euros ($170 million).
The marketplace offered for sale "all kinds of drugs" as well as "counterfeit money, stolen and fake credit card data, anonymous SIM cards, malware and much more".
A 34-year-old Australian national believed to be the DarkMarket operator was arrested near the German-Danish border, just as more than 20 servers it used in Moldova and Ukraine were seized.
"Investigators expect to use the data saved there to launch new probes against the moderators, sellers and buyers of the marketplace," prosecutors said.
The prime suspect was brought before a judge but declined to speak. He was placed in pre-trial detention.
The American FBI, DEA narcotics law enforcement division and IRS tax authority took part in the probe along with police from Australia, Britain, Denmark, Switzerland, Ukraine and Moldova, with Europol playing a "coordinating role".
The secret "darknet" network includes websites that can be accessed only with specific software or authorisations, ensuring anonymity for users.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak court sentences 3 to 2 years of jail for vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Time for peace and for calm in US', says Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Pompeo slams Iran for Al-Qaida support on his way out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German police shuts down 'Darknet' marketplace that traded drugs, Bitcoin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU regulator ponders Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approval by January end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
F-35 flies with 871 flaws, only two fewer than year earlier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump may be shielded from riot charges by a previous Supreme Court ruling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump slams impeachment move as Democrats press ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese city of Langfang goes into lockdown amid new Covid-19 threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is the 25th Amendment and why is Pence under pressure to invoke it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump rejects blame for Capitol riot, calls rally ‘totally appropriate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Move to impeach continuation of greatest witch hunt in political history: Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada to ban import of goods from China that use forced labour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox