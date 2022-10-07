Home / World News / German study visa explained: Types, requirements and processing time

German study visa explained: Types, requirements and processing time

world news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 04:19 PM IST

Germany Study Visa: There are three types of German student visas that a candidate can apply for.

Germany Study Visa: The study visa in Germany is of three types.
ByMallika Soni

As Germany becomes a popular choice for students pursuing their undergraduate, exchange, graduate, or postgraduate studies, visas are required as a part of the process of going to study in Germany. For students applying to German colleges or universities, the new appointment slots for student visas are set to open next month.

Here's a look at the study visa in Germany:

What are the types of Germany study visas?

There are three types of German student visas that a candidate can apply for: German student visa which is the standard student visa for international students, German student applicant visa if you wish to be in Germany for university admission in person and German language course visa if you wish to study for a German language course.

What are the requirements for German study visa?

The requirements for a study visa in Germany include: filled out and signed national visa application form, passport, certificate of birth, marriage certificate (if applicable), passport-size photographs and proof of financial resources, scholarship awarding certificate, proof of university admission and certificate of German or english language proficiency.

What is the processing time for Germany study visa?

It takes up to 25 days for your German student visa application to be processed.

