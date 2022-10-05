UAE's new job exploration visa explained: Eligibility, fees, documents needed

UAE's new job exploration visa is among many entry permits that were announced as part of the country's advanced visa system. The new system came into effect on Monday. Previously, job seekers in UAE used the regular tourist visa to look for jobs. The job exploration visa is a single-entry permit which is aimed at attract young talent and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities in UAE. The most important feature of the job exploration visa is that it does not require a sponsor or a host. The visa will be issued for three durations: 60, 90 and 120 days, which means that jobs seekers have up to four months to explore UAE's job market.

Here are more details on UAE's new job exploration visa:

Eligibility

First, second or third skill level skill people can apply for the visa, as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Additionally, fresh graduates from the best 500 universities in the world can apply for the visa as well. Minimum educational level for the visa is a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

Fees for the job exploration visa

The cost of UAE's job exploration visa differs as per the validity that a candidate selections. The fees include a Dh1,025 security deposit and insurance as well.

The 60-day visa costs a total of Dh1,495; 90-day one, Dh1,655; and 120-day permit, Dh1,815, Khaleej Times reported.

Documents needed for the job exploration visa

Applicants need their passport copy, a colour photo and attested qualification certificates for the service.

