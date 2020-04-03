e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Germany reports about 80,000 coronavirus cases, death toll over 1,000

Germany reports about 80,000 coronavirus cases, death toll over 1,000

Germany remains the third most affected country in Europe after Italy (1,15,242) and Spain (1,12,065) in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients, as per the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

world Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Berlin
On April 2, 2020, Germany recorded 6,156 new cases and 140 deaths.
On April 2, 2020, Germany recorded 6,156 new cases and 140 deaths.(Reuters file photo)
         

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany has jumped by 6,174 to 79,696, and the death toll has risen by 145 to 1,017 in the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute, country’s federal agency said on Friday.

On Thursday, the country recorded 6,156 new cases and 140 deaths.

Most of the cases have been recorded in Bavaria (20,237), North Rhine-Westphalia (16,606) and Baden-Wurttemberg (16,059) while Berlin has 3,202 cases.

Germany remains the third most affected country in Europe after Italy (1,15,242) and Spain (1,12,065) in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients, as per the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

According to the WHO daily situation report, Europe has confirmed 503 006 cases, which accounts for more than half of global cases. And continent has recorded over 33,000 deaths.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus surpassed 1 million on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of these, more than 53,000 have died.

tags
top news
Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz
Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news