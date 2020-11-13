e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Germany says Russian sanctions related to Alexei Navalny unjustified

Germany says Russian sanctions related to Alexei Navalny unjustified

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had said on Thursday that Moscow would soon announce retaliatory measures it has taken against senior French and German officials.

world Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:37 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Berlin
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny.
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny.(AP file photo)
         

Russian sanctions against Germany in the case of the poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny are not justified, a German government spokesman said in Berlin on Friday.

“A Russian citizen was attacked with a military nerve agent on Russian soil,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

“Russia has all means at its hands to clear up this crime. Instead, the Russian foreign minister announces sanctions against officials of foreign countries,” he added.

Also Read | Personally allowed Navalny to get treatment abroad, says Russian President Putin

“From the perspective of the German government, such a step is obviously unjustified and inappropriate.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had said on Thursday that Moscow would soon announce retaliatory measures it has taken against senior French and German officials.

Navalny, who fell ill on a flight in Siberia on Aug. 20 and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment, could have been poisoned in Germany or on the plane to Berlin, Lavrov added.

tags
top news
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In