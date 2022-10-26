Home / World News / Germany to legalize purchase of up to 30 grams of cannabis

Germany to legalize purchase of up to 30 grams of cannabis

world news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 03:41 PM IST

Germany: The cabinet approved a proposal by the health ministry on Wednesday that will allow state-licensed and controlled commercial cultivation and distribution of cannabis.

Germany: Germany opened the way to legalising the purchase and possession of small amounts of marijuana.(AFP)
Germany: Germany opened the way to legalising the purchase and possession of small amounts of marijuana.(AFP)
Bloomberg |

Germany will permit adults to purchase and possess up to 30 grams of cannabis for recreational use as part of its plan to legalize weed, according to a government document seen by Bloomberg.

The cabinet approved a proposal by the health ministry on Wednesday that will allow state-licensed and controlled commercial cultivation and distribution of cannabis.

Europe’s biggest economy aims on curbing the black market and organized drug crime with its decision. There will be a limitation of permitted purchase and possession of as much 30 grams for personal consumption, which is higher than previous proposals.

Read more: China accused of making 2 illegal police stations in the Netherlands: Report

The ruling coalition plans to evaluate a limit on the amount of THC -- the chemical in weed that makes you high -- for adults 21 years old and younger.

The government’s move is likely to provide a boost for Germany’s nascent cannabis industry. Firms including Synbiotic SE and Cantourage have both laid out ambitious growth plans.

It could also be a boost to the government, which plans a special cannabis tax. The sale will be restricted to specialized stores.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany cannabis
germany cannabis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out