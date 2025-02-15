Ghanaian authorities and local organisations are upping their efforts to combat the poaching of pangolins, an endangered mammal whose meat and scales are among the most trafficked internationally. Ghana ups measures to protect pangolins from extensive poaching

An estimated one million of the animals also known as scaly anteaters were poached worldwide over the last decade, mainly due to demand for their scales, particularly in Asia.

In addition to increased patrols in protected areas, "we engage with local communities to raise awareness about the importance of pangolin conservation and the negative impacts of illegal hunting and trade," Ernestina Anie, a public relations officer at the Ghana's wildlife conservation agency, told AFP ahead of World Pangolin Day on February 15.

All eight species of pangolin are included on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, with six listed as endangered.

Ghana is no exception. The country is home to three pangolin species the giant pangolin, ground pangolin and white-bellied pangolin, all of which are endangered and at risk of extinction.

According to the Environmental Investigation Agency , an estimated 5 to 10 tonnes of pangolin scales are illegally exported each year from Ghana. Although national and international laws protect pangolins, enforcement remains weak in the country.

Pangolins serve as natural pest controllers, consuming massive quantities of ants and termites, while their burrowing helps aerate soils.

The Alliance for Pangolin Conservation-Ghana, a non-governmental organization, has been actively working to protect pangolins in the Asukese Forest Reserve and its surrounding communities.

"It's time we take action to protect these animals. If our forefathers hadn't safeguarded them, they wouldn't be here today. We must continue that legacy," said Pascal Agro, the NGO's director.

Obaa Yaa, who runs a restaurant in Bono region, stopped serving pangolin meat after Wildlife Division personnel taught her about the importance of conservation.

"I used to buy a lot of pangolins because people loved the meat. However, after learning about the need to protect them, I have stopped," she said.

She has also taken it upon herself to educate her customers. "I now inform my customers who used to enjoy pangolin meat about the importance of conserving them to ensure food security in the region."

