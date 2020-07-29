e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Ghislaine Maxwell wants Epstein’s accusers names to be made in public

Ghislaine Maxwell wants Epstein’s accusers names to be made in public

While not objecting to Maxwell identifying accusers who’ve already come forward, Rossmiller said those who haven’t gone public should have their privacy protected under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act.

world Updated: Jul 29, 2020 06:41 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Ghislaine Maxwell speaks at the Arctic Circle Forum in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Ghislaine Maxwell speaks at the Arctic Circle Forum in Reykjavik, Iceland. (THE ARCTIC CIRCLE via REUTERS)
         

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers and prosecutors are at loggerheads over whether some of the alleged victims in her sex-trafficking case can be publicly named prior to trial.

Maxwell’s lawyers argue they should be permitted to openly identify anyone who has granted media interviews about Maxwell or Jeffrey Epstein, accused them in a public forum or an internet posting or sued them.

Prosecutor Alex Rossmiller called the request “extraordinarily broad, unnecessary and inappropriate.” In a memo to the court, he also criticized Maxwell’s claim that any woman who went public with her allegations of abuse by Maxwell and Epstein had obtained a “benefit,” by identifying themselves.

While not objecting to Maxwell identifying accusers who’ve already come forward, Rossmiller said those who haven’t gone public should have their privacy protected under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act. He said that’s “reasonable” because Maxwell and her legal team will know the names of all the women to prepare for her trial even if the public doesn’t.

In an indictment unsealed July 2, Maxwell is accused of engaging in a sex-trafficking scheme with Epstein by luring three underage girls so the financier could sexually abuse them. The three victims are identified in the indictment only as “Jane Does.”

At least 16 women came forward last year at a hearing held before the federal judge presiding over Epstein’s sex-trafficking case dismissed the indictment after he committed suicide while awaiting trial.

Maxwell, 58, who has pleaded not guilty, is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn, New York, and is scheduled to go to trial next July.

tags
top news
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Trump tweets in defense of disproved Covid-19 treatment
Trump tweets in defense of disproved Covid-19 treatment
Disengagement complete at most locations, claims China
Disengagement complete at most locations, claims China
Support, sympathy for Sachin Pilot waning within the Congress
Support, sympathy for Sachin Pilot waning within the Congress
Doha-based QIA eyes $1.5 billion stake in Reliance Jio Fiber
Doha-based QIA eyes $1.5 billion stake in Reliance Jio Fiber
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In