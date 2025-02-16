Menu Explore
'Giant rodent': Disguised as capybara, Peru cop catches drug suspect on Valentine's Day | Video

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2025 06:59 PM IST

More than 1,700 packages of cocaine and marijuana were seized in the operation, which was carried out by Peru’s Escuadron Verde, a specialised anti-drugs unit.

A Peruvian police officer donned a capybara costume during a Valentine’s Day drug raid, surprising a suspected trafficker before tackling and handcuffing him.

Peruvian police officer in capybara costume surprises suspect in drug raid.(X-@Rainmaker1973)
Peruvian police officer in capybara costume surprises suspect in drug raid.(X-@Rainmaker1973)

More than 1,700 packages of cocaine and marijuana were seized in the operation, which was carried out by Peru’s Escuadron Verde, a specialised anti-drugs unit known for its unconventional tactics, the BBC reported.

“On this occasion, Valentine's Day, lover's day, we sought to camouflage ourselves with the character of the capybara,” said unit leader Col Pedro Rojas.

The same unit has previously disguised officers as Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, and Black Widow during drug raids. They often use these costumes during festive occasions such as Valentine's Day, Halloween, and Christmas.

As the video garnered numbers on social media, users reacted in a humorous vein with many poking fun at the drug traffickers who got arrested by a giant rodent.

As the video gained traction on social media, users reacted with humour, many joking about the drug traffickers being arrested by a ‘giant rodent.’

On Halloween last year, Peruvian police officers took their crime-fighting to a cinematic level, donning Deadpool and Wolverine costumes for a drug raid.

Their superhero act wasn't just for show and they managed to seize 54 bags of cocaine, 850 packets of coca base paste, and over 46,800 (2,000 Peruvian soles).

According to the United Nations, Peru remains one of the world's largest producers of coca leaf and cocaine. The authorities have decided that if they can’t beat the drug trade with conventional methods, they’ll at least make the arrests look like a blockbuster crossover event.

“Well, that's one way to maintain your cover,” said one user, while another added, “The drug trafficker must have lost all respect in his community after being arrested by a CAPYBARA. Lol. You cannot write this.”

“Thank you capybara cop, whoever you are. And thank you for giving us a good laugh,” another user commented.

See More
