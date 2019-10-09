e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Giuliani will not cooperate with House impeachment inquiry

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham, a fellow Republican, said on Tuesday he would invite Giuliani to testify before his committee.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:45 IST
Reuters
Reuters
WASHINGTON
Rudolph Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, delivers a speech during the 2018 Iran Uprising Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2018.
Rudolph Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, delivers a speech during the 2018 Iran Uprising Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2018. (Reuters image)
         

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani will not cooperate with the US House of Representatives impeachment investigation and cannot imagine anyone in the Trump administration would work with Democrats leading the inquiry, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham, a fellow Republican, said on Tuesday he would invite Giuliani to testify before his committee. The Post reported that he is “very interested” in accepting the offer but that there were a lot of legal issues to consider.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 03:44 IST

tags
top news
‘Will make us even stronger’: Rajnath after India gets its first Rafale jet
‘Will make us even stronger’: Rajnath after India gets its first Rafale jet
Oct 08, 2019 22:58 IST
‘Don’t ever dare to betray Shiv Sainiks’: Uddhav’s Dussehra message
‘Don’t ever dare to betray Shiv Sainiks’: Uddhav’s Dussehra message
Oct 08, 2019 22:53 IST
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Oct 08, 2019 17:57 IST
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
Oct 08, 2019 20:23 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
‘Not aggression but self defence’: Rajnath after India gets first Rafale
‘Not aggression but self defence’: Rajnath after India gets first Rafale
Oct 08, 2019 23:00 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 17:20 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News