'Giving Iran false hope': Trump accuses US media of 'treason' over war coverage truth social post

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has now accused American media of “giving Iran false hope” over their coverage of the war, especially with regard to Iran's military powers. US President Donald Trump once again claimed that Iran's military had been completely destroyed in the ongoing war. (AP)

Hitting out at media and “fake news outlets” on Truth Social, Trump accused the media of “committing treason."

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“When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, Militarily, against us, it’s virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement. They are aiding and abetting the enemy! All it does is give Iran false hope when none should exist. These are American cowards that are rooting against our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US President reiterated his claim that Iran's military had been destroyed by American and Israeli forces. Claiming that all of Iran's 159 ships were now “at the bottom of the sea,” Trump added that Tehran has “no Navy, their Air Force is gone, all Technology is gone, their “leaders” are no longer with us, and the Country is an Economic Disaster."

“Only Losers, Ingrates, and Fools are able to make a case against America!” Trump added further.