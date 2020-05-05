e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 250,000: Report

Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 250,000: Report

Covid-19 death toll in the US was followed by those in Italy (29,079), the United Kingdom (28,734), Spain (25,428) and France (25,201).

world Updated: May 05, 2020 06:51 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Paris
Since it emerged in China in December, Covid-19 has infected more than 3.5 million people and devastated economies across the globe.
Since it emerged in China in December, Covid-19 has infected more than 3.5 million people and devastated economies across the globe.(Reuters)
         

More than a quarter of a million people have died from the novel coronavirus worldwide, with over 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

At 2230 GMT on Monday, the US had recorded 68,689 virus deaths, the most for any single country, while Europe was the hardest-hit continent with 145,023 confirmed fatalities.

Since it emerged in China in December, Covid-19 has infected more than 3.5 million people and devastated economies across the globe.

The virus death toll in the US was followed by those in Italy (29,079), the United Kingdom (28,734), Spain (25,428) and France (25,201).

There have been more than 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus infections in Europe, but many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), are widely considered likely to reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

tags
top news
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
Bustle, chaos as lockdown 3.0 begins
Bustle, chaos as lockdown 3.0 begins
Amid e-learning push, parents wary as children’s screen time increases
Amid e-learning push, parents wary as children’s screen time increases
What’s the right measure of the impact of Covid-19?
What’s the right measure of the impact of Covid-19?
Govt charts mitigation plan in case containment strategy fails
Govt charts mitigation plan in case containment strategy fails
In 10-15 days, we’ll send all migrant labourers back to home states: Gujarat CM
In 10-15 days, we’ll send all migrant labourers back to home states: Gujarat CM
Opening liquor shops: Tax revenues vs saving lives l HT Debates
Opening liquor shops: Tax revenues vs saving lives l HT Debates
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news