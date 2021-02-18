Global Covid-19 infections drop to slowest pace since October
Almost a year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, there are some encouraging signs as new global infections fall sharply.
Fresh Covid-19 cases for the week ended February 14 were the lowest since October, at 2.7 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That resulted in a 2.5% increase in total infections from the previous week, the weakest gain since the start of the pandemic and less than half the rate seen a month earlier.
The death toll is also beginning to ease, yet at a less dramatic pace. Daily fatalities have averaged less than 10,000 over the past five days, down from a peak of more than 18,000 in mid-January.
It’s too early to count vaccines as a major reason for the improvement in the data, and some of the trend may partly reflect lower testing because of holidays and severe winter storms in the US. But it’s clear that social-distancing behavior and lockdown efforts around the world are helping to keep down the numbers.
Of course, it’s also too soon to declare a victory against the coronavirus. Variants -- those already identified as well as others that may emerge -- present a very real threat to the recovery, and could send infections climbing once again. Health officials are warning against complacency. Global herd immunity is years away, according to some calculations, and so is the revival of long-haul travel.
Two factors will likely help keep cases and deaths lower in the months ahead. The first is the coming of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, as the virus tends to be less active during warmer weather. The other is that the biggest vaccination campaign in history is just getting started. Already, more than 186 million shots have been administered across 82 countries, and more regions are set to start inoculations in coming weeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand’s second locally-made vaccine set to enter human trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunduz: Afghan Army frees 23 security personnel from Taliban jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global Covid-19 infections drop to slowest pace since October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar coup: UN rights expert 'terrified' as more military deployed in cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal approves Chinese Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, to get 500,000 doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan's planned address to its Parliament: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mutation in spike protein makes coronavirus 8 times more infectious: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SA variant could reduce vaccine protection by two-thirds: Pfizer, BioNTech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back-to-basics Agbal hopes this time is different at Turkey's central bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia to punish those who refuse to take Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook Australia’s strike on media blocks government pages, satire sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US military's first India-born female Muslim chaplain graduates Chaplain Course
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BOJ's Kuroda tell Suga March review aimed at sustaining easy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Texas freeze, oil producers still shut; governor bans natural gas exports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Cancer Screening Firm Soars 185% in Hong Kong IPO Debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox