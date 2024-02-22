Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, February 21, 2024 HT Image

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;32;26;A shower in places;33;27;SSW;18;78%;60%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;NW;19;58%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;15;6;Mostly sunny;17;5;WNW;9;69%;28%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny, mild;21;16;SW;11;54%;27%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;10;9;A little p.m. rain;13;4;WSW;30;92%;94%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;4;0;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-6;SSE;16;67%;63%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;11;1;Mostly sunny;10;-1;NE;11;61%;25%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but frigid;-16;-31;Bitterly cold;-18;-29;ESE;10;60%;2%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;Very hot;38;26;NE;12;42%;27%;10

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;13;9;Mostly sunny;16;9;SSW;10;70%;39%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Mostly cloudy;25;17;SSW;11;62%;24%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;20;8;Sunny and nice;22;9;ENE;10;46%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;36;21;A t-storm or two;34;23;SE;9;76%;70%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;33;21;Hazy sunshine;33;18;E;8;40%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;33;27;Mostly cloudy;34;28;S;13;64%;26%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;14;10;Milder;18;10;WSW;13;69%;87%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and cold;0;-4;Mostly cloudy;2;-6;NW;7;32%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;11;3;Becoming cloudy;17;10;SSE;12;47%;19%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;11;7;Cloudy;12;7;SSW;16;84%;70%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cooler;22;10;A few showers;22;9;SE;12;62%;74%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A morning shower;25;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;NNW;13;74%;67%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;12;3;Cloudy and mild;13;8;S;15;64%;78%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;9;7;P.M. rain, windy;13;4;WSW;26;93%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with a shower;12;0;Partly sunny, mild;14;3;S;14;65%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;12;4;Cloudy and mild;13;10;SSW;16;60%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, warm;31;22;Turning cloudy, warm;32;22;E;16;60%;27%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, hot;34;18;Humid;29;21;ENE;11;73%;60%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain;9;5;A shower or two;7;3;NNE;28;73%;87%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and beautiful;21;11;Mostly cloudy;22;13;NE;16;51%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;23;16;SSE;22;57%;2%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid;30;16;Mostly sunny;30;17;NNW;9;57%;2%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy and hot;33;24;Hazy and hot;35;27;SSE;12;65%;3%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;18;5;Cooler;9;2;NW;14;76%;41%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Humid;32;26;Humid with some sun;32;25;S;12;73%;33%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A few showers;8;4;Rain and drizzle;8;5;SSE;15;92%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;21;Very warm;30;21;NNE;23;42%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;26;17;Mostly sunny;25;9;N;20;41%;5%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny and hot;34;26;Hot, an a.m. shower;34;27;NE;19;66%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy;26;13;Hazy;24;10;NE;8;53%;25%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny intervals;18;0;Rain and snow shower;9;-3;WSW;12;54%;59%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing and hot;33;20;Heavy p.m. showers;32;20;SSE;18;65%;93%;6

Dili, East Timor;Couple of t-storms;33;24;A morning shower;31;24;NE;11;77%;74%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;15;4;Cooler;8;3;WSW;22;74%;10%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and chilly;5;-1;Partly sunny;8;-2;NNE;13;60%;21%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, mild;20;15;Inc. clouds;20;13;W;25;72%;67%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun, hot, humid;33;23;Clearing, very warm;30;22;SE;14;76%;56%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;33;14;Sunshine and warm;31;16;ENE;10;37%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;22;12;Mostly sunny;25;14;SSE;12;64%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Flurries and squalls;3;0;An afternoon shower;3;1;SE;13;90%;56%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;14;57%;6%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;27;20;Showers around;27;18;E;11;72%;76%;3

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;26;20;Partly sunny;27;21;ENE;18;62%;29%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;34;21;Hazy sunshine;34;19;WNW;11;31%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;22;6;Sunlit, not as warm;19;4;N;11;42%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;10;3;Sunny;14;6;S;11;61%;3%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;WSW;14;74%;56%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;29;23;Hazy sunshine;30;24;N;16;54%;4%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;31;15;A shower and t-storm;28;17;N;12;55%;70%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;6;-7;Sunny, but chilly;3;-10;SSW;8;57%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;28;18;Hazy sunshine;30;14;WNW;13;21%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. shower;20;8;A shower in the p.m.;16;4;NNW;6;61%;97%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and hot;37;20;Warm, turning breezy;37;23;N;24;22%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain tapering off;5;2;Cloudy and mild;10;4;S;16;76%;55%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Strong morning winds;29;21;Mostly sunny;29;21;NNE;11;55%;1%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy and hot;35;24;A morning t-storm;33;25;WSW;10;74%;94%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy;33;22;Hazy and humid;32;20;SSW;15;67%;10%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray t-shower;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;NNW;7;72%;89%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;12;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;5;SW;11;45%;36%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid, a p.m. shower;35;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SW;14;80%;53%;5

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;28;22;High clouds;28;22;SSE;15;71%;23%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Inc. clouds;20;12;A little p.m. rain;18;10;NW;16;89%;61%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;12;9;A couple of showers;12;4;SW;27;85%;93%;1

Los Angeles, United States;An afternoon shower;18;10;Partly sunny;19;9;NNE;9;70%;4%;4

Luanda, Angola;Hot, becoming breezy;34;24;A t-storm around;31;26;SSE;12;76%;81%;6

Madrid, Spain;Overcast, a shower;15;9;An afternoon shower;13;5;WNW;19;80%;83%;1

Male, Maldives;A couple of t-storms;31;27;Partly sunny, humid;32;28;NNE;17;73%;44%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Clearing and hot;34;26;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;ESE;10;57%;14%;9

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;32;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;ENE;14;59%;4%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny, windy, warm;33;22;Very windy, very hot;37;16;S;40;39%;78%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;26;9;Plenty of sunshine;29;10;NW;10;18%;0%;9

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Sunny and nice;23;16;S;13;66%;25%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. snow;2;0;A morning shower;5;3;SSE;14;95%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;38;26;High clouds, windy;33;26;ENE;30;67%;61%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;28;18;Mostly cloudy;29;21;NE;16;67%;8%;8

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;3;0;Cloudy;4;1;S;14;74%;88%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;-3;-5;Cloudy;0;-1;S;12;87%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;29;24;Hazy sunshine;30;22;NW;12;52%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Very warm;32;13;Breezy, not as hot;28;16;NE;24;56%;26%;7

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Mostly cloudy;7;4;SSE;13;69%;88%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;19;8;Partly sunny;19;8;W;13;65%;8%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Very cold;-17;-23;Frigid;-19;-32;S;17;65%;17%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain this morning;12;7;Rain;9;5;N;14;79%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;4;-1;Showers around;5;4;ESE;11;89%;98%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;5;0;A little a.m. rain;5;0;SSE;13;81%;97%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Humid with some sun;31;27;Humid;33;25;NW;13;79%;57%;9

Panama City, Panama;Windy this morning;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;NNW;18;63%;27%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;33;22;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;15;66%;9%;8

Paris, France;Rain this afternoon;11;10;Afternoon rain;13;5;WSW;29;87%;92%;1

Perth, Australia;Cooler;29;16;Breezy in the a.m.;32;18;ESE;20;34%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;34;24;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;S;12;52%;7%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy this morning;30;24;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;ENE;17;62%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Humid;29;16;Sunny and less humid;29;16;SE;10;56%;2%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;10;7;Showers around;11;8;SSW;22;70%;73%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, snow, colder;2;-2;Becoming cloudy;3;-7;NE;8;71%;16%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;16;7;A couple of showers;19;7;NNE;8;71%;94%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny, nice and warm;25;9;Not as warm;21;14;WSW;11;80%;77%;4

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;E;11;69%;83%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;2;-1;An afternoon flurry;3;-3;NNE;14;69%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;4;1;Low clouds breaking;5;3;SE;15;89%;56%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;29;24;A t-storm or two;31;26;N;8;75%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;22;12;Hazy sun;27;15;SE;16;34%;2%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;18;4;Cloudy;16;11;SSE;14;68%;39%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-1;-2;Cloudy;3;2;SSE;8;87%;34%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;15;8;Partly sunny;15;8;NE;11;76%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy;25;17;Breezy in the a.m.;27;18;ENE;19;55%;9%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;30;23;Rain and drizzle;26;21;NNW;20;72%;60%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;SW;11;48%;1%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;10;Sunshine and nice;27;9;E;12;36%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;Rain and drizzle;20;11;SW;13;71%;73%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Heavy p.m. showers;28;19;Mostly sunny;30;17;N;17;56%;2%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;16;9;Showers around;15;7;NW;16;97%;96%;1

Seattle, United States;Showers;10;7;Low clouds may break;13;4;NNE;9;72%;31%;1

Seoul, South Korea;An icy mix;4;-1;Morning flurries;3;-2;ENE;15;79%;66%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Rain and drizzle;4;2;NNW;18;85%;84%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;33;25;NE;9;70%;74%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rather cloudy;9;0;Sunshine and mild;14;0;SE;6;57%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;28;22;Showers around;29;22;N;13;72%;86%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain/snow showers;6;1;Rain and drizzle;4;3;SSE;14;93%;92%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;27;21;Humid;29;23;N;18;69%;4%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very warm;28;21;Not as warm;21;15;ENE;15;81%;55%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;1;-1;A morning shower;4;2;SSE;21;87%;52%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cold;3;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-1;ESE;8;64%;28%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds breaking;12;3;Cloudy and cooler;8;3;SSE;12;78%;74%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;12;6;A shower in the a.m.;14;7;SE;13;43%;57%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;NNE;10;66%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;19;3;Mostly sunny, nice;18;6;SE;9;54%;48%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Chilly with rain;8;4;NNE;24;86%;100%;1

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;7;4;A morning shower;7;0;NNW;12;83%;45%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A brief p.m. shower;15;11;An afternoon shower;17;11;NW;15;78%;50%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, a shower;17;8;Partly sunny;19;10;SSE;9;65%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-19;-36;Turning cloudy, cold;-11;-20;ESE;10;56%;21%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Showers;10;8;A morning shower;11;4;N;7;83%;67%;2

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;13;2;Cloudy;12;8;WSW;8;66%;89%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;37;22;Very hot;38;23;WNW;8;44%;0%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;3;2;Rain and drizzle;6;4;SSE;11;89%;78%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;7;3;A morning shower;9;7;S;15;78%;80%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;18;12;Warmer;22;17;N;16;62%;5%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;33;19;Clouds and sun;34;19;SW;11;56%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;11;1;Mild with some sun;9;2;NE;6;52%;64%;4

