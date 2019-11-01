e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Global smartphone market hits 380million units in Q3

The top three brands, Samsung, Huawei and Apple, together cornered almost half of the smartphone market, with the rest of the market left for hundreds of other brands to compete fiercely.

world Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Realme was the fastest growing brand, reaching the 7th spot globally.
Realme was the fastest growing brand, reaching the 7th spot globally.(Bloomberg/representative image )
         

Showing a sign of recovery, the global smartphone market saw 380 million units in shipments, as compared to 379.8 million units in Q3 2018, Counterpoint Research said on Thursday.

Samsung led the market with 21 per cent share with strong demand for its A and Note smartphone series while Huawei reached a record high with 18 per cent share.

Realme was the fastest growing brand, reaching the 7th spot globally.

“The global smartphone market ended a long period of continuous YoY declines in Q3 2019 due to increased shipments in India and China,” said Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

The top three brands, Samsung, Huawei and Apple, together cornered almost half of the smartphone market, with the rest of the market left for hundreds of other brands to compete fiercely.

Apple iPhone shipments were down 4 per cent, and as a result, revenues fell 11 per cent YoY.

The positive response for the latest iPhone 11 series during the tail end of the quarter is a silver lining for Apple going into the holiday season quarter, said the report.

Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, said that the US trade ban on Huawei did not affect the overall brand’s shipments and growth in Q3 2019 after the uncertainties in June.

“Huawei’s strategy to supplement its decline in overseas market share with domestic push paid off handsomely.

“The rising sense of nationalism towards Huawei amidst US-China trade war coupled with aggressive go-to-market strategy in China helped Huawei boost mindshare and marketshare domestically,” Pathak noted.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 08:17 IST

tags
top news
Sentiment divided in Union’s new territories of J-K and Ladakh
Sentiment divided in Union’s new territories of J-K and Ladakh
‘Both India, Pak should exercise restraint’: Heiko Maas
‘Both India, Pak should exercise restraint’: Heiko Maas
Govt officials across 20 countries targeted in WhatsApp hacking: Report
Govt officials across 20 countries targeted in WhatsApp hacking: Report
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
‘Flabbergasted’: US students dial suicide prevention number, get sex hotline
‘Flabbergasted’: US students dial suicide prevention number, get sex hotline
‘Not a day for celebration’: Inside the old city of Srinagar, residents remain defiant
‘Not a day for celebration’: Inside the old city of Srinagar, residents remain defiant
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News