‘Go home Joe!’ Maui protesters slam Joe Biden with ‘no comment’ sign and ‘late’ response to wildfire disaster

President Joe Biden faced a hostile reception on Monday when he visited Maui to survey the damage caused by the catastrophic wildfires that claimed at least 114 lives last week. He was met with angry protesters who waved middle fingers, shouted insults, and held signs that said “no comment” as he left Kapalua Airport in his motorcade. U.S. President Joe Biden stands as Hawaii Governor Josh Green gestures as they visit the fire-ravaged town of Lahaina on the island of Maui in Hawaii, U.S., August 21, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

The protesters were primarily residents of the western part of Maui, where the historic town of Lahaina was wiped out by the flames on Aug. 8.

They accused Biden of being late, indifferent, and ineffective in responding to the disaster.

“Go home Joe!” they yelled as Biden drove by, shortly before he delivered a prepared speech praising the federal efforts, despite complaints from locals who said they did not receive enough assistance.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden accompanied by Hawaii Governor Josh Green and FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, visit the fire-ravaged town of Lahaina on the island of Maui in Hawaii, U.S., August 21, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

The 80-year-old running for re-election next year, has faced fierce criticism, even from some Democrats, for his lack of empathy and urgency following the worst US wildfires in over a century.

As he headed toward the historic downtown of Lahaina, Biden saw signs that said “NO COMMENT,” “REALLY $7, “ACTION SPEAKS LOUDER THAN WORDS”, and “FJB,” along with two flags endorsing former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid.

“Where has the president been?“ wondered Dennis Mullen, 58, of Kahana, who said that the airport where the presidential plane landed was hardly used to bring in much-needed supplies.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden tour areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

“Any number of military aircraft, planes and helicopters could have flown in here. To leave a town that was just devastated shut down was just ridiculous. The runway wasn’t cratered,” Mullen quoted to The New York Post.

“On the west side of Maui, where neighborhoods had burned down, there was desperate need and no one came to help.”

The massive death toll in Maui resulted from a series of apparent blunders by officials, who failed to sound emergency alarms or release water in time to fight the fire.

The victims included children, such as a 7-year-old boy who died with his family in their car. Most of the dead have not been identified yet and approx 850 people are still missing. Biden shocked and outraged Hawaiians when he said “No comment” when asked about the calamity on Aug. 13 after spending time on a Delaware beach.

Biden refused to comment on Thursday when a reporter questioned him about his upcoming trip to Maui, saying, “No, not now.”

Dean Fuchs, 59, of Kihei in eastern Maui, inverted a Hawaiian state flag as the president’s motorcade passed.

“The president’s kinda late don’t you think?” Fuchs told.

ALSO READ| After Maui, wildfire impacts thousands in Canada

“When he was asked about the disaster in Maui and he said ‘no comment’, that was disrespectful to the people of Maui who have lost so much,” he added.

“We’re here to send the president a message that we’re displeased with the federal response.”