Home / World News / Google Doodle celebrates Singapore National Day 2023 featuring Clarke Quay

Google Doodle celebrates Singapore National Day 2023 featuring Clarke Quay

ByHT News Desk
Aug 09, 2023 09:48 AM IST

Singapore National Day 2023: Singapore achieved its independence from the Federation of Malaysia, establishing itself as a sovereign nation.

Today's Google Doodle commemorates Singapore National Day 2023- a significant milestone in the country's history. It was today in 1965 that Singapore achieved its independence from the Federation of Malaysia, establishing itself as a sovereign nation.

Google doodle celebrates Singapore National Day 2023.
Google doodle celebrates Singapore National Day 2023.

What's interesting about the Google doodle today?

The Doodle showcases Clarke Quay which is a historically significant riverside quay that has played a crucial role in Singapore's history. Clarke Quay- close to the Singapore river- was home to warehouses that facilitated trade and commerce even before the nation's independence. In its current status, the Clarke Quay has picturesque shophouses, that have been restored in pastel shades. Around it has evolved a vibrant district renowned for its nightlife.

Why the colour choice in the Google Doodle?

The Google Doodle is framed in red, drawing inspiration from Singapore's national flag's red and white colour scheme.

How is Singapore National Day celebrated in the country?

“On the eve of National Day, the Prime Minister delivers an official address to citizens that celebrates its triumphs and articulates goals for the future. Today, Singapore’s National Day Parade attracts thousands of people from all over the country — and for good reason," Google wrote describing the doodle.

The Parade features a breathtaking aerial show with the Singapore Armed Forces’ helicopters and fighter planes. At night, many Singaporeans gather with families and friends near the Parade to witness a visual spectacle of skyscraping fireworks against the Singaporean skyline,” it added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out