Google Doodle celebrates Singapore National Day 2023 featuring Clarke Quay

Today's Google Doodle commemorates Singapore National Day 2023- a significant milestone in the country's history. It was today in 1965 that Singapore achieved its independence from the Federation of Malaysia, establishing itself as a sovereign nation. Google doodle celebrates Singapore National Day 2023.

What's interesting about the Google doodle today?

The Doodle showcases Clarke Quay which is a historically significant riverside quay that has played a crucial role in Singapore's history. Clarke Quay- close to the Singapore river- was home to warehouses that facilitated trade and commerce even before the nation's independence. In its current status, the Clarke Quay has picturesque shophouses, that have been restored in pastel shades. Around it has evolved a vibrant district renowned for its nightlife.

Why the colour choice in the Google Doodle?

The Google Doodle is framed in red, drawing inspiration from Singapore's national flag's red and white colour scheme.

How is Singapore National Day celebrated in the country?

“On the eve of National Day, the Prime Minister delivers an official address to citizens that celebrates its triumphs and articulates goals for the future. Today, Singapore’s National Day Parade attracts thousands of people from all over the country — and for good reason," Google wrote describing the doodle.

The Parade features a breathtaking aerial show with the Singapore Armed Forces’ helicopters and fighter planes. At night, many Singaporeans gather with families and friends near the Parade to witness a visual spectacle of skyscraping fireworks against the Singaporean skyline,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail