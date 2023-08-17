Google Doodle celebrates Indonesia's 78th Independence Day

Google Doodle celebrated Indonesia's 78th Independence Day, also known as Tujuhbelasan, on Thursday designed by country's West Java-based artist Diela Maharanie. Indonesia officially declared independence from Dutch rule on August 17, 1945. (Google Doodle)

Indonesia officially declared independence from Dutch rule on August 17, 1945. Celebrating the day, Google wrote, “Today’s Doodle artwork represents the Indonesian community coming together to play traditional Independence day games, remembering the importance of collaboration. Happy 78th Independence Day!”

The artwork shows young adults and children playing various games ranging from badminton to karate to sack races. It also shows an Indonesian flag. Google wrote in a blog post, that the messages of togetherness and country's growth are “found in the nation's local sports like sepak takraw and badminton, or Tujuhbelasan-specific games like sack races, cracker eating competitions, and panjat pinang”.

Read Here: Google Doodle celebrates Independence Day with vibrant Indian textile crafts

Before the second World War ended, Indonesia was ruled by Japan briefly between 1942 and 1945. However, shortly after the war ended, Indonesian leaders Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta declared independence on August 17. While the Preparatory Committee for Indonesian Independence (PPKI) elected Sukarno and Hatta as President and Vice-President, it wasn't until four years later, after armed struggle, diplomatic talks and United Nations' intervention, that the Netherlands recognised Indonesia as a seperate nation in 1949.

On August 17, every year, a live broadcast of festivities takes place at the State Palace, Istana Negara, in Jakarta. The event sees the country's President and nation's warriors in attendance. On the Independence Day, the marching bands parade through the country's capital Jakarta, post which the army performs a gun salute. Throughout the ceremony, Indonesians wave their red and white flag — while red stands for courage, white stands for honesty.

This year's national theme on Independence Day is “Terus Melaju Untuk Indonesia Maju”, which means Striving to Progress Indonesia. It symbolises the spirit of collaboration and togetherness in order to accelerate the growth of the country as well as preserve and maintain the local wisdom.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON