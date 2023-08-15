Home / India News / Google Doodle celebrates Independence Day with vibrant Indian textile crafts: Details

ByNisha Anand
Aug 15, 2023 04:29 AM IST

Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrated 77th Indian Independence Day on Tuesday by displaying textile craft forms of various states.

Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle marked India's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday by showcasing the rich textile craft traditions from different states and Union territories.

Before delving into the doodle's intriguing cultural blend, the tech giant briefed the audience an overview of the significance of the historic day as well as the artist behind the impressive design. “Today’s Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day and is illustrated by New Delhi-based guest artist Namrata Kumar. On this day in 1947, a new era dawned as India became independent from British rule,” it said, before wishing a happy Independence Day to India.

Kumar also briefed about the idea and her inspiration behind the style of doodle, in which she wanted to represent the different geographical regions of the country in a balanced way. “Throughout the creative process, the overarching goal was to honour and celebrate India's textiles and their profound connection to the nation's identity…” she said.

The description also presented names of the craft forms and the regions they belonged to.

The details about various textile prints follow as these:

No.Textile Technique/CraftRegion
1Kutch EmbroideryGujarat
2Pattu WeaveHimachal Pradesh
3Jamdani WeaveWest Bengal
4Kunbi Weave TextileGoa
5Fine IkatOdisha
6Pashmina Kani Woven TextileJammu and Kashmir
7Benarasi WeaveUttar Pradesh
8Paithani WeaveMaharashtra
9Kantha EmbroideryWest Bengal
10Naga Woven TextileNagaland
11Ajrakh Block PrintingKutch, Gujarat
12Apatani WeaveArunachal Pradesh
13Phulkari WeavePunjab
14Leheriya Resist Dyed TextileRajasthan
15KanjeevaramTamil Nadu
16Sujni WeaveBihar
17Bandhani Resist DyedGujarat, Rajasthan
18Kasavu Weave TextileKerala
19Ilkal HandloomKarnataka
20Mekhela Chador WeaveAssam
21Kalamkari Block PrintAndhra Pradesh

Google Doodles are temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages. They are aimed at commemorating major holidays, festivals, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists.

