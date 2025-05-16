Google's new anti-theft feature with Android 16 may make stolen phones useless: Report

Google may soon introduce a feature to enhance its anti-theft capabilities which will leave stolen phones almost useless. The feature will be introduced with Android 16, according to a report by Android Police. The new feature was reportedly introduced during ‘The Android Show: I/O Edition'.(Representational/Unsplash)

While Google already has a series of anti-theft features, some thieves and hackers have found ways to circumvent them, said the report.

The new feature, which is basically an improved version of its Factory Reset Protection feature with Android 16, was introduced during ‘The Android Show: I/O Edition’, according to the report.

While the Factory Reset Protection (FRP) prevents unauthorized use of a phone after factory reset without owner’s credentials, the new feature will "restrict all functionalities on devices that are reset without the owner's authorization," said the report.

Google did not elaborate on the feature, however, a screenshot shown during the presentation gave more insight into it. Under this new feature in Android 16, if someone tries to skip the set up process on a stolen device, they will be presented with a warning and forced to do a factory reset. All functionality of the device will be blocked until the correct screen lock or Google account details are entered, according to the report.

This update would be much stricter than the feature in Android devices which allows stolen phones to be used for things such as making calls.

Google’ current theft protection features

Theft Detection Lock - Theft Detection Lock uses AI, your device’s motion sensors, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth to detect if someone unexpectedly takes your device and runs away. If Theft Detection Lock detects your device is taken from you, it automatically locks your device's screen to protect its content. For example, if someone grabs the phone out of your hand and they run, bike, or drive away, the Theft Detection Lock may activate, says Google.

Remote Lock- If your device is lost or stolen, to quickly lock your screen, you can use Remote Lock with a verified phone number. To use Remote Lock, you must have: a screen lock, an active SIM card on your device, device with a verified phone number, Find My Device turned on, and your device should be online.

Offline Device Lock - After your device goes offline, Offline Device Lock automatically locks your device screen to protect your data. For example, if someone steals your phone and turns off the internet to prevent you from finding it with Find My Device, your device locks after a short period of being used offline.

Identity Check - To verify your identity, Identity Check requires biometrics and other safeguards. Your identity gets verified when you perform sensitive actions on your device or make changes to your Google Account outside trusted places.

Some of the above mentioned features work only on Android 15 and up.