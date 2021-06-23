Google’s new tool shows employees projections on salary based on location

Google unveiled a platform on Tuesday which will let its workers calculate pay, benefits for remote workers and how their salary will be adjusted depending on the location.

The platform will also reveal how their pay and benefits will change if Google employees move to a cheaper or more expensive city. “With Google’s new hybrid workplace more employees are considering where they live and how they work,” a Google spokesperson told news agency AFP.

The new Work Location Tool will tell workers how their compensation, salary and benefits will be adjusted based on their location, it said citing that pay is based on costs of living in places and tuned to local job markets. Google said that in the post-pandemic work model 60% of its employees will meet in offices on a few days of the week and 20% of its workers will be in new office locations. The rest of the ‘Googlers’ will be expected to work from home, according to the report. Google has close to 140,000 employees across the planet.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai reflected on the need for flexibility regarding remote work and changes of location as tech companies reopen their office premises abandoned during the pandemic.

“We’ll move to a hybrid work week when most Googlers spend approximately three days in the office and two days wherever they work best. Since in-office time will be focused on collaboration, your product areas, and functions will help decide which day's team will come together in the office. There will also be roles that may need to be on-site more than three days a week due to the nature of the work,” Pichai said in an email addressed to employees, according to a report by technology news website CNET.

(with inputs from AFP)