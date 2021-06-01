Home / World News / Greece, Germany, 5 other EU countries kick off vaccination travel certificates
The other countries are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, and Poland, according to the European Commission.(Reuters)
The other countries are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, and Poland, according to the European Commission.(Reuters)
world news

Greece, Germany, 5 other EU countries kick off vaccination travel certificates

The new certificate will be available to people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have a recent negative test result or have recovered from a coronavirus infection.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:43 PM IST

Greece and six other European Union member states on Tuesday are introducing a vaccination certificate system, ahead of the rollout of the program across the bloc on July 1.

The other countries are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, and Poland, according to the European Commission.

Greece has been pressing for the commonly-recognised certificate that will use a QR code with advanced security features, and the idea was originally put forward by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece's digital governance minister, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, said easier travel will open up within the EU as member states adopt the new verification standard.

The new certificate will be available to people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have a recent negative test result or have recovered from a coronavirus infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 greece germany + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.