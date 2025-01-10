Greens yet to make ‘final decision’ on backing Budget – Harvie

The co-leader of the Scottish Greens says his party is yet to make a “final decision” on whether to support the Scottish Budget, and still regrets the end of the powersharing deal with the SNP. Patrick Harvie said the Greens will continue to negotiate with John Swinney’s government ahead of MSPs voting on the Budget proposals in February. But due to Scottish Labour deciding to abstain on the Budget vote, the tax and spending plans are almost certain to pass. The First Minister has nevertheless spoken of his desire to reach as much consensus as possible with the other parties at Holyrood. Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Harvie said the Greens’ priorities included accelerating the rollout of free school meals and a £2 cap on bus fares. He said: “We haven’t made a final decision. “The government have, I think, a great deal more … work to do, to answer the questions and to respond to the proposals that we put forward. “I hope that we hear constructive answers. “But as you know, there have been budgets in the past where we have voted in favour. “In recent years, we’ve got a strong track record of delivering change through the budget that makes the lives of people in Scotland better and addresses the climate emergency.” Mr Harvie also spoke of his regret over the end of the Bute House Agreement last year, the powersharing deal which meant he and co-leader Lorna Slater entered government for the first time as ministers. Humza Yousaf’s decision to terminate the agreement ultimately led to him having to step down as first minister. Mr Harvie said the Greens had “got the ball rolling” on a number of important issues in government, such as reducing reliance on fossil fuels and rent controls. He said: “I do regret the fact that we won’t have the chance to deliver those and many, many other issues that we were working on. “But Greens, before we were in government – it was only two-and-a-half years that that agreement lasted, after all, which is a shame – but before we were in government, we had a strong track record of delivering change by doing constructive politics.” He did not rule out another deal with the SNP following the next Holyrood election, but said “trust was damaged significantly last year”.

Patrick Harvie said negotiations will continue (Jane Barlow/PA)