Greta Thunberg shuts Andrew Tate down with 'small d*** energy'. He replies with smoke

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday shut down controversial social media personbality and a known misogynist Andrew Tate who boasted about his cars and their enormous emissions and tagged Greta in his tweet. Greta Thunberg replied saying she would like to know more about them and for that Andrew Tate can mail her at smalld***energy@getalife.com. The reply drew accolades on Twitter while many questioned the decision of allowing Andrew Tate on the platform. Ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate was banned from almost all social media platforms for his hateful and misogynistic comments. He was back on Twitter in November after Elon Musk's takeover.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

On Tuesday, Andrew Tate kicked up the storm as he tweeted: "Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

On Wednesday, Greta Thunberg gave a savage reply to it. Andrew Tate, however, came up with more hateful comments feeding on all the social media attention.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg



The world was curious.



And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

Posting a video where he can be seen smoking, Andrew Tate said he is new to online controversies. "I am not actually mad at Greta. (Please bring me pizza and make sure that the boxes are not recycled. Thank you). So she does not realise that she is being programmed, she does not realise that she is a slave of the metrics; she thinks she is doing good. Someone has sat her down and convinced her to try and convince you to beg your government to tax you into poverty to stop the Sun from being hot," he said.

"Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis. @GretaThunberg. The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life," he tweeted.

Andrew Tate is a British-American kickboxer who was banned from Twitter in 2017 for his controversial take on the Me Too movement in which he said 'women should bear some responsibility for being raped'. Videos of him hitting a woman with a belt also surfaced in 2016 and he was kicked out of Big Brother in 2016.

