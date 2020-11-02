e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the gunfire was ongoing.

world Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 13:54 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Kabul
Gunfire erupted at Kabul University in the Afghan capital early Monday and police have surrounded the sprawling campus, authorities said
Gunfire erupted at Kabul University in the Afghan capital early Monday and police have surrounded the sprawling campus, authorities said
         

Gunfire erupted at Kabul University in the Afghan capital early Monday and police have surrounded the sprawling campus, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the gunfire was ongoing.

Last year, a bomb outside of the campus’ gates killed eight people. In 2016, gunmen attacked the American University in Kabul, killing 13. No group immediately took responsibility for Monday’s ongoing attack.

Last month, the Islamic State group sent a suicide bomber into an education center in the capital’s Shiite dominated neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing 24 students.

tags
top news
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharasthra Congress
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharasthra Congress
2nd phase of Bihar polls to decide fate of brothers Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap
2nd phase of Bihar polls to decide fate of brothers Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap
BJP tries to gherao police stations in Kolkata after death of party workers
BJP tries to gherao police stations in Kolkata after death of party workers
Mukesh Ambani loses $5 billion as oil sinks Reliance shares
Mukesh Ambani loses $5 billion as oil sinks Reliance shares
US Elections 2020: Trump hints at firing Dr Anthony Fauci after presidential polls
US Elections 2020: Trump hints at firing Dr Anthony Fauci after presidential polls
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In