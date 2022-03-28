Gunmen kill 2 in central Israel attack: Police
- The identity of the gunmen was not immediately known, but police called them “terrorists,” the term usually used for Arab assailants.
Israeli police say a pair of gunmen killed two people on Sunday night in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were killed by police.
Security camera footage circulating on Israeli media showed two bearded men appearing to open fire in the city of Hadera before they are shot.
The incident comes just days after an Arab assailant killed four people in a stabbing in southern Israel.
Russia, Ukraine to meet in Turkey for face-to-face talks between March 28 and 30
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday accused the West of cowardice and not having enough courage against Russia. In a video address earlier in the day, the comedian-turned-president said, "If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1% of their courage.”
Macron says 'can’t escalate' war after Biden's 'butcher' remark on Putin
French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the US remains a vital ally, saying the two countries share many “common values”, but those who live next to Russia “are the Europeans”.
‘We’ve said repeatedly…': Blinken says no strategy of regime change in Russia
US President Joe Biden, who was in Poland on Saturday, called for the Russian leader's removal for his invasion of Ukraine. “For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he said during his speech in Polish capital Warsaw.
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia
On February 24, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukraine war day 32| Missile strikes continue, Zelenskyy warns Russia: 10 updates
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday warned Moscow of sowing a deep hatred among its people against Russia.
