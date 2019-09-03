Gunmen kill five people at Mexico bus station

world

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:03 IST

Gunmen attacked a bus station in Mexico Monday, killing five people and wounding one in Cuernavaca, a picturesque colonial city popular with tourists, authorities said.

The security commission for the state of Morelos, of which Cuernavaca is the capital, said the gunmen staged a “targeted” attack, seeking out specific victims at the Estrella de Oro bus station, near the city centre.

Local media reports said the gunmen killed three victims aboard a bus, one in the waiting area and one in a bathroom.

Morelos is the scene of a turf war between at least five different drug cartels, according to authorities.

The bus station shooting came after a violent weekend in which at least 15 people were murdered in various incidents in the state, according to media reports.

Mexico has been hit by a wave of violence since the government deployed the army to fight powerful drug cartels in 2006. Since then, more than 250,000 people have been murdered.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador acknowledged Sunday in his first annual state of the nation address that Mexico “still suffers from insecurity and violence” nine months into his presidency. He vowed to step up efforts to end the gruesome violence of the country’s so-called “drug war.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 02:01 IST