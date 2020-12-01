e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Guru Nanak’s message can help us heal’: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend wishes on Guruparab

‘Guru Nanak’s message can help us heal’: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend wishes on Guruparab

The leaders hailed Sikhs around the world for speaking up for gender and racial equality, religious pluralism and fidelity to truth and justice.

world Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 07:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris extended their wishes to Sikhs on Gurupurab
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris extended their wishes to Sikhs on Gurupurab(AP Photo)
         

US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy and vice president-elect Kamala Harris extended their wishes to Sikhs around the world on the occasion of Guruparab and thanked the community for opening their Gurudwaras to prepare and serve meals for those in need amid the pandemic.

“To our Sikh friends across the US and around the world, we send our warmest wishes as you observe the anniversary of birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism,” Biden and Harris said in a joint statement.

Also Read: Punjab CM lays foundation stones of development projects at Sultanpur Lodhi on Gurupurab

“Grateful to all Sikh Americans who continue to stand by their neighbours as essential workers of pandemic and open their hearts and community kitchens in their Gurdwaras to prepare, serve and deliver countless meals for people most in need,” the statement read.

The leaders also hailed the community for speaking up for gender and racial equality, religious pluralism and fidelity to truth and justice and said that in addition to being at the core of Sikh faith, these virtues are also central to who they are as Americans.

Also Read: Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team

“During the summer of protest, we saw Sikhs of all ages marching peacefully for racial and gender equality, religious pluralism and fidelity to truth and justice - core tenets of Sikh faith and central to who we all are as Americans,” the statement read.

“On this day, let us all remind ourselves that Guru Nanak’s timeless and universal message of compassion and unity can inspire and help us heal as people and as a nation,” the statement added.

tags
top news
Govt to hold talks with farmers today as protests intensify
Govt to hold talks with farmers today as protests intensify
Delhi borders closed as farmers stay put, traffic police issues advisory
Delhi borders closed as farmers stay put, traffic police issues advisory
2nd phase of Jammu and Kashmir’s DDC elections today
2nd phase of Jammu and Kashmir’s DDC elections today
November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data
November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data
‘Guru Nanak’s message can help us heal’: Biden, Harris on Guruparab
‘Guru Nanak’s message can help us heal’: Biden, Harris on Guruparab
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Love jihad’ law goes against freedom of choice: Lokur
‘Love jihad’ law goes against freedom of choice: Lokur
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In