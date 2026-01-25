Argument with wife, then murder: Why did Indian-origin man go on killing spree?

Vijay Kumar, the Indian-origin man who is currently in police custody in the US, had had an argument with his wife before the couple left for their relatives' place in Brook Ivy Court, the Gwinnett County Police said on Saturday. An Indian-origin man is in custody in the US for the alleged murder of his wife and three other relatives. (Facebook/@meenu.dogra.79)

Kumar is accused of killing four family members, including his wife Meemu Dogra. The other victims were identified as Gourav Cumar (33, Lawrenceville), Nidhi Chander (37, Lawrenceville), and Harish Chander (38, Lawrenceville).

While cops have said that they suspect the murders may have stemmed from a family dispute, the exact motive is yet to be established.

Argument with before killing spree According to police, Vijay and wife Meemu were residents of Atlanta and had travelled with their 12-year-old child to the home of their relatives Gourav, Nidhi and Harish on Brook Ivy Court, where the murders took place. The relatives also had two children, aged 7 and 9, living with them.

Before leaving for their relatives' place, Vijay and Meemu had an argument but it is not clear why they fought or why they visited their relatives, the police said.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta had earlier said that one of those dead was an Indian national, without specifying the nationalities of the accused or the other victims.

However, a report by news agency PTI identified Vijay Kumar, the murder accused, as Indian-origin. He has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

Child's 911 call saves lives As Vijay Kumar went on a killing spree at his relatives' Brook Ivy Court home, his child, 12, and the two other children, hid inside a closet to protect themselves. “After the incident occurred, the 12-year-old child was the one who called 911,” the Gwinnett County Police said.

When officers arrived at the scene after receiving the emergency call, they found four people dead, and the three children in the closet unharmed.

Without naming anyone, the local police said that a suspect was located a short distance from the residence and taken into custody.