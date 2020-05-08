e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Gyms, restaurants, salons, bars reopen in Hong Kong

Gyms, restaurants, salons, bars reopen in Hong Kong

With local transmission of the virus levelling off over the past two weeks, city officials have allowed a partial reopening of eight types of business, but with conditions, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper.

world Updated: May 08, 2020 15:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Niyati Singh
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Niyati Singh
Hong Kong
Club members queue outside a gym after it reopened, as staff assist them with temperature checks as part of their measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Hong Kong on May 8, 2020.
Club members queue outside a gym after it reopened, as staff assist them with temperature checks as part of their measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Hong Kong on May 8, 2020.(AFP photo)
         

For the first time in more than a month, Hong Kong residents on Friday were able to go to gyms, beauty parlours, bars, restaurants, and other public venues which were closed to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

With local transmission of the virus levelling off over the past two weeks, city officials have allowed a partial reopening of eight types of business, but with conditions, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper.

Restrictions on the number of people that can sit together at a restaurant, or meet in public, have also been relaxed, with the limit doubled to eight.

But saunas, karaoke lounges, party rooms and nightclubs must remain closed for at least another two weeks.

The relaxation of the measures was announced by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday.

However, Lam warned that there could be a resurgence of the Covid-19 spread and called on Hong Kong residents to stay alert.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong recorded no new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a day after the city detected four imported cases in residents returning from Pakistan, with the tally standing at 1,044, said the SCMP report.

It marked the 12th time in the past 19 days that no additional infections had been recorded.

It was also the 19th straight day of no locally transmitted cases.

tags
top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Live: Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students from Bangladesh reaches Srinagar
Live: Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students from Bangladesh reaches Srinagar
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news