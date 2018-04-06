 Hafiz Saeed mocks US ban on his political front Milli Muslim League | world news | Hindustan Times
Hafiz Saeed mocks US ban on his political front Milli Muslim League

Hafiz Saeed also asked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to dedicate the rest of his day in office for the cause of Kashmir.

Apr 06, 2018
Hafiz Saeed, head of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, addresses Kashmir Solidarity Conference in Lahore on April 6, 2018.
Hafiz Saeed, head of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, addresses Kashmir Solidarity Conference in Lahore on April 6, 2018. (AP)

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed on Friday mocked the US decision to designate JuD’s political front Milli Muslim League (MML) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, saying the move has proved the party’s “credibility”.

In a setback to Saeed’s political ambition, the US on Tuesday designated the MML as a terrorist organisation, making it difficult for it to get registered with Pakistan’s election commission.

Pakistan is set to hold general elections this year.

“Well, a party’s that is banned by the US is the one that actually holds some credibility,” Saeed, who is the chief of the JuD, said at a rally.

The Americans, he added, understand that this is the political party they cannot be an ally with.

Saeed also asked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to dedicate the rest of his day in office for the cause of Kashmir.

“The US will exclude your name from among its loyalists, but that will be a matter of honour,” he said.

