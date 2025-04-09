Hajj: Saudi Arabia sets April 29 as deadline for foreign Umrah pilgrims to depart

As the Umrah pilgrimage season is set to begin, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Tuesday announced the final deadline for foreign Umrah pilgrims to depart the Kingdom. The ministry also announced the last date for Umrah pilgrims to enter the Kingdom as April 13.(REUTERS)

All Umrah pilgrims must leave the country by April 29, marking the end of the Umrah pilgrimage season as Saudi Arabia shifts focus to the massive logistical operation required for Hajj, the ministry announced.

The ministry also announced the last date for Umrah pilgrims to enter the Kingdom as April 13 (Shawwal 15).

The Saudi Arabian administration further announced that pilgrims who fail to adhere to the said deadline could face severe consequences, including penalties of up to SR100,000 for overstaying their visas or violating pilgrimage regulations.

Authorities also urged all the service providers and sponsoring agencies in the Kingdom to ensure strict compliance with the departure timeline, warning that failure to report any violations could result in the maximum fines.

The move comes in response to logistical issues and overcrowding experienced during the last Hajj season when a significant number of pilgrims reportedly entered the country using non-Hajj-specific visas. Authorities say the restriction aims to improve coordination and ensure a safer and more organised pilgrimage this year.

The official start of Hajj is slated for Dhul Qada 1, which falls shortly after the Umrah season ends.

Saudi Arabia halts short-term visas for 14 nations

The deadlines were announced hours after Saudi Arabia announced a temporary halt on issuing new short-term visas to citizens of 14 countries- including India, Pakistan, and Egypt- as part of its efforts to better manage the flow of travellers ahead of the upcoming Hajj season, Gulf News reported.

The suspension, which comes into effect on April 13, will apply to business visit visas (both single- and multiple-entry), e-tourist visas, and family visit visas.

Other countries affected by the ban include Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Indonesia, Iraq, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Libya.